Eastern Taiwan rail traffic disruptions could last longer than expected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The disruption of railway traffic in eastern Taiwan due to the magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Sunday (Sept. 18) could last longer than originally expected as the damage to some railway bridges is more serious than what had been originally observed.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) inspected the railway damage caused by the earthquake on Monday (Sept. 19), and then estimated that it would take over a month to restore the railway.

However, on Tuesday, a consulting firm hired by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) found the situation to be more serious than originally assessed, and said currently it couldn’t predict exactly when the restoration could be completed, CNA reported. The consulting firm is expected to propose restoration plans on Sept. 27.

According to the TRA, personnel from the consulting firm conducted visual inspections and found that the bridge piers of the New Xiugulan River Bridge had been seriously dislocated, with the most serious dislocation reaching 100 centimeters. Further instrumental inspections are needed to determine the actual damage before restoration plans can be made, the TRA added.

Six bucklings of the railway in the Hualien and Taitung area caused by the Taitung earthquake have been restored, but about 40 broken electricity poles along the damaged section are still being repaired, per CNA.

Among the three damaged railway bridges, the New Xiugulan River Bridge suffered the most serious damage.