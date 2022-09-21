3 diplomatic allies speak up for Taiwan at 77th UN General Assembly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, and Guatemala each expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN during the 77th General Assembly on Sept. 20, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez said that given the world’s difficult challenges, there must not be any exclusions. “Therefore, my country emphatically reiterates its support for the request of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to be an integral part of the United Nations system,” Benitez said.

The president said Paraguay is aware of the “valuable contribution” that Taiwan’s participation in the UN will bring.

Marshall Islands President David Kabua called on the UN to be “truly universal, all-embracing and all-inclusive.” The world must make sure no nation is excluded, he said, adding that the UN should allow Taiwan and its people into the “global family.”

Kabua described Taiwan as a “vibrant and responsible democracy and contributing member” of the international community and said the UN would remain incomplete without the Taiwanese.

The president also said the UN Secretariat relies too much on “politically-motivated interpretations” of General Assembly Resolution 2758 when addressing Taiwan’s participation in the UN and other global organizations. “With the ability for meaningful participation in the UN system, and to make greater contributions, Taiwan can better join all of us to make a collective difference,” he said.

Kabua called Taiwan a significant partner in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei Falla said his country has shown its support and is ready to collaborate with an open spirit to transform the UN and improve multilateralism related to the “bulwark of international cooperation,” so that it includes and recognizes Taiwan as a nation. He indirectly called out China for continuously blocking Taiwan’s participation.

The 77th General Assembly began on Sept. 13 and will last until Sept. 23.