Photo of the Day: Track warped by 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of a warped running track is the latest among a plethora of stunning photos and videos of damage inflicted by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck over the weekend.

At 2:44 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18), a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Videos have since emerged showing the impact across the country, such as the collapse of a gymnasium roof, the rescue of a woman from the rubble of a building, bikers avoiding a rockfall on the Southern Cross-Island Highway, hikers knocked over while exploring Zhuoxi Mountain, and scaffolding shaking on a high-rise construction project.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20) Wang Yu (王昱), an assistant professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Geosciences, posted a photo showing the lines of a running track noticeably bent inward, where a long fissure appeared across all eight lanes.

Wang told Taiwan News that the photo was taken at a school in Yuli Township, which is near the epicenter of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake. The township saw much of the most devastating destruction from the quake, including the collapse of a three-story building and the Gaoliao Bridge, and the death of a worker in a ready-mix cement factory after a piece of machinery fell on him during the temblor.