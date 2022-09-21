Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Nvidia for Ada Lovelace GPUs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corp on Tuesday (Sept. 20) unveiled its new Ada Lovelace GPUs manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) introduced the company’s new series of graphics cards in an online keynote address, according to Reuters. The GeForce RTX 4090 will start at US$1,599 (NT$50,255) and will hit the market on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, the RTX 4080 will come in two configurations and cost US$899 and US$1,199, respectively, according to Ars Technica. Those GPUs are expected to go on sale in November.

Huang said that the new line of GPUs is being made using TSMC’s N4 process technology, which is the enhanced version of the Taiwanese chipmaker's 5nm chips. Nvidia’s previous generation of GPUs, its RTX 30-series, was made using Samsung’s 8nm process technology.

The new Lovelace GPUs use AI to improve graphics while gaming, Reuters said. Processing what each single pixel on a display should look like is difficult, so Nvidia’s new cards use AI to predict how some pixels should appear without the need to carry out an entire set of computations, per Reuters. The Lovelace GPUs have taken this technique further, allowing them to generate entire frames while gaming using AI.