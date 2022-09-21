Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC tapped by Nvidia for Ada Lovelace GPUs

GeForce RTX 4090 will be available on Oct. 12, RTX 4080 in November

  148
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 15:46
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Nvidia photo)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Nvidia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia Corp on Tuesday (Sept. 20) unveiled its new Ada Lovelace GPUs manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) introduced the company’s new series of graphics cards in an online keynote address, according to Reuters. The GeForce RTX 4090 will start at US$1,599 (NT$50,255) and will hit the market on Oct. 12.

Meanwhile, the RTX 4080 will come in two configurations and cost US$899 and US$1,199, respectively, according to Ars Technica. Those GPUs are expected to go on sale in November.

Huang said that the new line of GPUs is being made using TSMC’s N4 process technology, which is the enhanced version of the Taiwanese chipmaker's 5nm chips. Nvidia’s previous generation of GPUs, its RTX 30-series, was made using Samsung’s 8nm process technology.

The new Lovelace GPUs use AI to improve graphics while gaming, Reuters said. Processing what each single pixel on a display should look like is difficult, so Nvidia’s new cards use AI to predict how some pixels should appear without the need to carry out an entire set of computations, per Reuters. The Lovelace GPUs have taken this technique further, allowing them to generate entire frames while gaming using AI.
TSMC
Nvidia
RTX 4090
RTX 4080
TSMC N4
TSMC 5nm enhanced
Jensen Huang

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC begins water recycling plant operation in southern Taiwan
TSMC begins water recycling plant operation in southern Taiwan
2022/09/20 15:44
Enhanced 3nm chips by Taiwan’s TSMC to be used in Apple products next year
Enhanced 3nm chips by Taiwan’s TSMC to be used in Apple products next year
2022/09/14 15:35
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
Taiwan's TSMC No. 1 in global semiconductor sales in 3Q
2022/09/13 12:11
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
Taiwan's TSMC 2nm chip fab ready for construction, to be operational by 2025
2022/09/12 17:15
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
Taiwan’s TSMC sees four big clients scale back orders
2022/09/08 15:42