Taiwan’s anti-corruption efforts lauded in international audit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has made headway in its compliance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), according to a review by an international panel earlier this month.

A committee comprising five legal experts was engaged in talks with local officials on topics from corruption prevention to recovery of illegal assets in the second such audit since 2018. A total of 104 concluding observations that included recommendations for Taiwan were presented in a meeting in Taipei on Sept. 2.

José Ugaz, leader of the panel, suggested that Taiwan prioritize the enactment of the Whistleblower Protection Act, better regulate political funds, and invest more in the investigation of international corruption.

To foster cooperation with other countries, auditor Kim Geo-sung urged the appointment of a “global anti-corruption ambassador” to liaise with partners around the world.

Panel members also called for a revisit of regulations for a more effective fight against corruption. For example, opaque corporate dealings must be stamped out by revising the Company Act (公司法) while criminal charges should be pressed against companies over graft.

Peter Ritchie, one of the auditors, added that Taiwan should proceed with the amendment of the Law of Extradition (引渡法) and the enactment of the proposed Science and Technology Investigation Acts (科技偵查法) and the Undercover Investigation Act (臥底偵查法).

Taiwan has adopted the U.N. Convention since 2016 despite not being a member. The country has published reports about its implementation of anti-corruption measures for review every four years since 2018, according to the Ministry of Justice’s Agency Against Corruption.



Review meeting for Taiwan's second anti-corruption report. (Agency Against Corruption photo)