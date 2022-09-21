Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

4 Chinese naval ships shadow US, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait

PLAN Type 054A frigates, possible Taiwan warship follow US, Canadian naval vessels through strait

  436
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 15:42
(Twitter, Duang Dang image)

(Twitter, Duang Dang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese warships and possibly a Taiwanese military ship shadowed a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate as they patrolled the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday (Sept. 20).

The U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet on Tuesday announced that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS Higgins (DDG 76) and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit" that day "through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law." That evening at 8 p.m., the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that four Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships were around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. that afternoon.

An Independent journalist, Duan Dong, on Wednesday (Sept. 21) posted an image on Twitter from the Sentinel-2 satellite taken at 2:52 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), 10:52 a.m. Taiwan Time, on Tuesday. Duan told Taiwan News that four of the ships were from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

In the image, two PLAN ships can be seen sailing on the opposite side of the median line from the HMCS Vancouver and USS Higgins. Behind the Higgins are three other warships, one just to the east of the median line and two others to the south of the American warship.

Duan said that at least one of the PLAN ships was a Type 054A frigate. He judged that it was likely that the other three were also frigates.

Given that the MND only announced four PLAN ships, the fifth ship seen trailing the U.S. and Canadian vessels in the satellite image could be from the Taiwan Navy.

4 Chinese naval ships shadow US, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait
(Twitter, Duan Dong image)
Taiwan Strait
Freedom of Navigation
US Navy
PLAN
Royal Canadian Navy
Median Line
Chinese warships
satellite photos
ADIZ incursions

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable
Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable
2022/09/20 17:53
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/20 08:22
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around country
2022/09/19 10:07
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/17 19:30
Taiwan tracks 43 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 43 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/16 20:34