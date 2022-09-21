Taiwan reports 46,673 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 46,673 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Sept. 21), 229 imported cases, and 39 deaths, including a three-year-old boy.

The number of local cases decreased by 5.8% from the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed six new cases this week of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection, most of them aged under five and not vaccinated. Among them, a four-year-old girl was diagnosed with MIS-C 101 days after her COVID-19 infection, recording the longest interval between initial exposure and developing MIS-C.

MIS-C has taken the lives of 33 children this year after the addition of the three-year-old boy reported today, Lo added.

Local cases

Local cases included 21,157 males and 25,092 females, with the genders of 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 10,252 cases, followed by 5,913 in Taichung City, 5,705 in Taipei City, 5,200 in Taoyuan City, 3,593 in Kaohsiung City, 2,620 in Tainan City, 2,160 in Changhua County, 1,416 in Hsinchu County, 1,209 in Hsinchu City, 1,125 in Yilan County, 1,106 in Miaoli County, 1,049 in Pingtung County, 993 Yunlin County, 955 in Keelung City, 848 in Nantou County, 731 in Hualien County, 654 in Chiayi County, 432 in Chiayi City, 394 in Taitung County, 162 in Kinmen County, 135 in Penghu County, and 21 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 39 deaths announced on Wednesday included 21 males and 18 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 37 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 19 to Sept. 18.

Imported cases

The 229 imported cases included 125 males and 104 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,090,373 cases, of which 6,057,442 were local and 32,877 were imported. So far, 10,643 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.