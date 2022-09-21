Alexa
Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan 'speak for themselves': White House official

NSC official does not believe White House statement is 'walking back the president's remarks'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 12:10
U.S. Marines conduct an amphibious assault landing demonstration in Egypt on Sept. 13, 2005. (United States Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Security Council (NSC) official on Tuesday (Sept. 20) stated that U.S. President Joe Biden's comments on defending Taiwan from an attack by China "speak for themselves" and that a subsequent statement by a White House official does not equate to "walking back the president's remarks."

During a 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday (Sept. 18), U.S. President Joe Biden's pledged that the U.S. would send its forces to defend Taiwan "if in fact there was an unprecedented attack." When asked by host Scott Pelley to clarify that the U.S. would "defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion," Biden definitively said "Yes," however, the White House stated after the interview that Washington's policy toward Taiwan had not changed.

On Tuesday, NSC Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell took part in an online conference hosted by the Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. During the Q&A phase of his appearance, a reporter pointed out that this was the fourth time Biden has pledged to defend Taiwan, and it was the fourth time the White House has "tried to walk back on his comments."

He then asked if Biden's latest comment represents a change in policy and what will be the U.S. approach to Taiwan. Campbell started by saying that he does not believe that it is "appropriate to call the remarks that came from the White House today as walking back the president's remarks."

Campbell then stated that "the president's remarks speak for themselves." He expressed his belief that U.S. policy toward Taiwan has been consistent and is "unchanged."

According to Campbell, the primary goal of the U.S. is the "maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait to secure and stabilize the status quo. To make sure that there is a healthy dialogue in discussion to try to avoid escalation, situations of inadvertence." He added that these will continue to be the "abiding goals and objectives of the Biden administration, and they are consistent with previous administrations as well."
