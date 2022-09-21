Alexa
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/21 10:40
The Shenyang J-16 fighter jet. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military planes and four naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 20).

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings, according to the MND.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 401 Chinese military aircraft and 101 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
