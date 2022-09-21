Crowd dazzled at National Day fireworks preview in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 14,000 people were given a sneak peek of the Double Ten Day fireworks display above the sky of Chiayi on Tuesday (Sept. 20) night, which also featured a drone show.

A three-minute pyrotechnic spectacle took place at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPM) at 7:30 p.m. against the backdrop of music by Wu Bai (伍佰), a rock singer-songwriter born in Chiayi, per CNA.

It has been 18 years since Chiayi last hosted the National Day fireworks display. Also to be featured in the nighttime celebrations on Oct. 10 is a drone show, the first on such an occasion that will beam patterns from a giant Taiwan flag to antiques from the NPM collection.

Members of the public are invited to travel to Chiayi over the long weekend on National Day, which will see a host of programs put up at the museum, including a concert by a 50-member symphony orchestra.

Multiple drone spectacles have been held in the run-up to Double Ten Day as warm-up events. The key visual for this year’s National Day celebrations was unveiled earlier this month, a design underscoring “defense” amid heightened cross-strait tensions.