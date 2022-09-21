N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region.

A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November.

North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” region designated as including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. There are more than 130 colleges, universities and community college statewide.

The summer World University Games attracts 7,000 athletes from ages 18 to 25 from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. The nearly two-week event features 15 required sports, including swimming, track and field and basketball, as well as optional sports proposed by the local host city.

The state has set aside $25 million to support the games if North Carolina is named the host.