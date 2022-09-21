Bader's Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader was set to make his New York Yankees debut, batting seventh and playing center field Tuesday night in a series opener against Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Bader was acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 2 for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. He was hitting .256 with five homers, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases at the time of the injury.

He hit .286 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs during a six-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Somerset.

Bader is a native of suburban Bronxville.

Aaron Judge moved back to right field and hit leadoff. He entered leading the major leagues with 59 homers and 127 RBIs, and he was third in the AL with a .316 batting average.

___

