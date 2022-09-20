American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|58
|.603
|_
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|65
|.558
|6½
|Baltimore
|76
|70
|.521
|12
|Boston
|71
|75
|.486
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|67
|.544
|_
|Chicago
|76
|71
|.517
|4
|Minnesota
|73
|74
|.497
|7
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|.395
|22
|Detroit
|56
|91
|.381
|24
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|97
|51
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|15
|Los Angeles
|64
|83
|.435
|32½
|Texas
|63
|83
|.432
|33
|Oakland
|53
|94
|.361
|43½
x-clinched division
___
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.