American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 88 58 .603 _
Toronto 83 64 .565
Tampa Bay 82 65 .558
Baltimore 76 70 .521 12
Boston 71 75 .486 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 67 .544 _
Chicago 76 71 .517 4
Minnesota 73 74 .497 7
Kansas City 58 89 .395 22
Detroit 56 91 .381 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 97 51 .655 _
Seattle 81 65 .555 15
Los Angeles 64 83 .435 32½
Texas 63 83 .432 33
Oakland 53 94 .361 43½

x-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.