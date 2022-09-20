Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and drizzle;27;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;W;14;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;43;31;Sunny and very warm;40;30;NNE;11;34%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;19;WSW;25;49%;7%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;26;21;Windy in the p.m.;27;20;ENE;19;49%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;16;8;Clouds and sun;18;8;S;6;66%;8%;3

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;11;5;A morning shower;9;6;S;10;84%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and hot;35;19;E;11;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;26;6;Sunny and very warm;27;7;E;12;42%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;26;17;A shower or two;25;14;SSW;13;63%;58%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A shower and t-storm;24;17;NNE;13;65%;99%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;16;13;Turning sunny;19;10;SW;14;75%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;42;27;Clouds and sunshine;40;25;SW;17;18%;5%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SSW;12;58%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;19;Mostly cloudy;28;18;W;17;65%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;32;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;25;SW;11;78%;96%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;18;66%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;S;15;40%;66%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thundershowers;17;8;Thundershowers;15;8;WNW;11;76%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;15;6;Sun and some clouds;16;6;ENE;9;66%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;18;10;A shower or two;18;9;SE;8;72%;77%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-shower;29;18;A t-storm around;29;19;NW;10;60%;48%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;13;7;A couple of showers;16;7;NNW;16;66%;87%;4

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;15;7;Sun and some clouds;16;7;ESE;8;70%;3%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;18;6;NW;8;48%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershowers;16;7;Thundershowers;18;7;NNW;12;64%;86%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;18;10;Partly sunny;17;8;E;15;59%;63%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;A t-storm around;31;20;NE;12;35%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;NNE;17;55%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Sunlit and pleasant;31;24;NNE;13;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Clouds and sun;22;11;NW;16;56%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;7;70%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;33;27;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;SSW;16;59%;6%;11

Chicago, United States;Very warm;31;24;A morning t-storm;27;14;NW;17;64%;59%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;30;26;A shower;31;26;SW;16;74%;90%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Clouds and sun;15;8;NNW;9;65%;29%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;27;Partly sunny;30;27;WNW;14;83%;69%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;35;25;Sunny and hot;36;24;SSE;10;44%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;A morning shower;30;21;SE;14;63%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;6;82%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;32;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;16;10;ESE;12;67%;68%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;S;17;76%;71%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;34;23;S;11;60%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;Cloudy;19;13;SSW;15;72%;42%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Sunny and very warm;31;16;NNE;11;18%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;A stray thunderstorm;24;19;N;6;75%;45%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two, hot;35;25;Showers around;32;25;SSW;9;75%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;32;16;Turning cloudy, warm;31;16;E;15;26%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;A morning shower;30;22;NNE;10;75%;72%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;12;6;Variable cloudiness;13;5;N;13;68%;8%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;11;75%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;32;26;Breezy in the a.m.;33;26;E;20;58%;18%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;20;60%;45%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;28;22;A t-storm around;28;22;W;19;76%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sun;34;22;N;15;45%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;19;14;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;NE;15;54%;78%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;12;66%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;36;28;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;NNE;17;43%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;N;17;47%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NNE;6;26%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;32;26;WSW;19;64%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;28;20;A shower and t-storm;28;20;SE;6;74%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Brilliant sunshine;38;29;SW;10;31%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with rain;12;9;A touch of rain;13;8;WNW;14;84%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NW;13;65%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;WSW;13;64%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;30;26;Showers;31;26;SSE;14;78%;96%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;8;73%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny;19;-2;Sunshine, pleasant;19;-1;NE;13;15%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A little p.m. rain;29;24;A stray t-shower;30;24;W;14;74%;86%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;16;14;Mostly cloudy;16;14;SSE;13;79%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;29;20;Humid with a t-storm;27;19;NNW;11;74%;81%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;Partly sunny;20;11;SSW;6;62%;12%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;27;18;Plenty of sun;28;18;SSW;12;52%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Clearing;26;22;WSW;7;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm around;29;17;A thunderstorm;28;16;WSW;9;44%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;W;13;70%;92%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;NW;7;59%;6%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;15;81%;99%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;22;13;A morning shower;20;12;S;10;61%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-shower;22;13;A morning shower;22;12;N;11;57%;83%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;12;75%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A stray shower;13;4;More clouds than sun;14;4;N;12;85%;39%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;S;17;70%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;15;9;Clouds and sun;14;8;SE;20;59%;10%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;15;11;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;S;5;75%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;15;5;An afternoon shower;15;8;E;12;79%;91%;1

Mumbai, India;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;WSW;11;80%;94%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;NE;14;50%;9%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;28;19;SSW;12;50%;40%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, a shower;32;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;WNW;15;47%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with clearing;20;5;Mostly sunny;21;10;S;10;60%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;23;19;Clearing;24;19;NE;14;59%;20%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;14;6;SSE;8;75%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;A shower and t-storm;20;11;WSW;17;85%;95%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with a shower;30;25;Showers around;29;25;E;32;70%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NNW;10;84%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;11;76%;60%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;19;7;ENE;12;65%;6%;3

Perth, Australia;Clearing, showers;19;13;An afternoon shower;20;10;SW;23;68%;48%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;9;76%;93%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;13;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;SSE;10;62%;71%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;12;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NNW;10;72%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;ESE;8;53%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;A little rain;20;10;SSW;13;64%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;18;Decreasing clouds;26;17;N;9;81%;10%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;E;14;63%;27%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;13;8;A little p.m. rain;12;8;NW;10;83%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;14;8;A passing shower;13;7;NE;11;79%;89%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Low clouds;25;19;S;12;76%;56%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;24;Plenty of sun;38;25;SE;12;22%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;ENE;10;46%;42%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Partly sunny;13;6;NNE;13;78%;16%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower in places;22;16;Partly sunny;21;15;W;18;66%;4%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;17;A thunderstorm;25;17;SW;10;78%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SE;16;73%;45%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;18;WNW;7;100%;93%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;27;16;Partly sunny;26;17;NNE;10;23%;12%;12

Santiago, Chile;A p.m. shower or two;11;2;Mostly sunny, cool;15;2;SSW;10;49%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;19;78%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;Humid;29;16;NNW;9;70%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunlit and beautiful;23;12;SSW;12;43%;1%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;E;8;61%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Cloudy;26;21;E;15;57%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SSW;9;72%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;16;5;Thundershowers;14;5;WNW;12;63%;88%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower;31;26;ESE;24;74%;89%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;12;3;Partly sunny;14;5;SW;8;71%;10%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;22;15;Showers around;22;17;NNE;28;68%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;A couple of showers;30;23;E;17;68%;69%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;A passing shower;12;7;E;13;72%;89%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;33;19;NE;10;27%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;NNW;9;42%;69%;5

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;ESE;12;13%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Some sun;28;20;W;19;42%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Sunny and beautiful;25;11;ENE;9;38%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Tropical rainstorm;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;NE;16;61%;16%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;18;A shower and t-storm;25;14;NW;23;83%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;33;26;Humid with some sun;29;24;NNE;14;66%;15%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;32;22;Partly sunny;30;20;NNW;19;48%;8%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;Rain and drizzle;10;-3;NNW;21;60%;91%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;25;14;Plenty of sun;24;13;ESE;8;38%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;14;7;A couple of showers;16;7;NW;14;55%;87%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;S;8;67%;96%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;14;6;A shower;14;4;N;12;84%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;14;8;A shower;15;7;NNW;18;78%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Afternoon showers;14;10;S;23;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;WSW;9;78%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;33;17;Warm with sunshine;30;16;SE;8;24%;4%;5

