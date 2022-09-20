Foreign cyclists expected to participate in this year’s Taiwan KOM Challenge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign cyclists are expected to participate in this year’s Taiwan KOM Challenge on October 28, according to a Taiwanese tourism official.

Tourism Bureau Secretary-General Lin Pei-chun (林佩君) has said that many Taiwan Cycling Festival events take place in the fall, including the popular Taiwan KOM Challenge and the FORMOSA 900, CNA reported.

As many countries have opened their borders and Taiwan has relaxed visa regulations, it’s expected many foreign cyclists will come to Taiwan to participate in the Taiwan KOM Challenge.

The Taiwan KOM Challenge is one of the most prestigious non-UCI events on the international racing calendar.

The route runs a total length of 105 km, starting at sea level from Qixingtan Beach in Hualien County, passing through the spectacular Taroko Gorge, and finishing at Wuling Pass on Mt. Hehuan, the 3,275 m summit of the highest passable road in Taiwan, according to the event information. For registration, visit this site.

The FORMOSA 900 cycling event will include rides on the South Cross-Island Highway and in Chishang Township, Taitung County.

According to Lin, statistics show that the number of people participating in the Taiwan Cycling Festival series events usually broke the 1.5 million mark a year, bringing a tourism revenue of NT$250 million (US$8 million) a year, per CNA.