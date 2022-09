WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

Tuesday At Utsubo Tennis Center Tokyo Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Mexico, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Mai Hontama, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (5), Brazil, def. Yuki Naito, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 1-0, ret.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Sophie Chang, United States, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.