WTA Korea Open Results

Tuesday At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Seoul, South Korea Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Rebecca Marino (8), Canada, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Ankita Raina, India, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Sohyun Park, South Korea, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 7-5, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Boyoung Jeong, South Korea, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Maddison Inglis and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, and Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 11-9.