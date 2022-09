Tuesday At Romai Tennis Academy Budapest Purse: €115,000 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Budapest Open at Romai Tennis Academy (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 4-0, ret.

Natalia Szabanin, Hungary, def. Panna Udvardy (8), Hungary, 6-4, 6-1.

Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.