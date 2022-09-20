Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Vietnamese worker killed in explosion at south Taiwan factory

Migrant worker trapped inside excavator after steel mill in Kaoshiung explodes

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/20 18:13
Plastic bags ablaze. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

Plastic bags ablaze. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese worker was killed after an explosion occurred at a factory in Kaohsiung City on Tuesday (Sept. 20).

At around 1 p.m. that afternoon, many people near Yongguang Street in Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang District heard a "boom" sound, and even noticed that doors and windows of surrounding buildings shook immediately afterward, reported SET News. At 1:22 p.m., the fire department was notified that a blaze had broken out in a factory in the area and dispatched 10 vehicles and 17 firefighters to the scene.

Vietnamese worker killed in explosion at south Taiwan factory
Firefighters put out blaze. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

Initially, firefighters thought the fire was isolated to a plastics factory, but the Hai Kwang Iron and Steel Factory (海光鋼鐵廠) was also ablaze. Firefighters were at first unable to tell whether an explosion had first occurred at the steel factory and spread to the plastics factory, or whether the plastics factory caught fire first and expanded to the steel plant.

According to police, plastic bags were seen burning inside the plastics factory. By 1:58 p.m., the fires were extinguished in both factories. However, after the fire was put out in the steel plant, firefighters found that an excavator had been badly burned and a Vietnamese worker was found dead inside the cab, having suffered fatal burns.

Vietnamese worker killed in explosion at south Taiwan factory
Excavator in which Vietnamese worker was found. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

Police said that a preliminary investigation found that the slag of the steel mill exploded, and it is believed that flying debris had hit the excavator and engulfed it in flames. However, the exact cause of the fire and the worker's death are currently under investigation.
fire
blaze
inferno
explosion
industrial accident
Vietnamese worker
migrant worker
worker death
steel plant
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Flames burst through ditch covers due to gasoline leak in Taiwan
Flames burst through ditch covers due to gasoline leak in Taiwan
2022/09/20 11:37
Kaohsiung officials address suicide issue after 8 bodies found in 37 days
Kaohsiung officials address suicide issue after 8 bodies found in 37 days
2022/09/17 15:35
European Parliament applauds Taiwan for “measured, responsible reaction” to China’s provocations
European Parliament applauds Taiwan for “measured, responsible reaction” to China’s provocations
2022/09/15 20:43
Wistron breaks ground on US$2.5bn R&D complex in south Taiwan
Wistron breaks ground on US$2.5bn R&D complex in south Taiwan
2022/09/15 16:07
Taiwan railway launches ceramic bento celebrating friendship with Japan
Taiwan railway launches ceramic bento celebrating friendship with Japan
2022/09/15 11:52