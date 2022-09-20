Aruba brings Atmosphere 2022 SEATH and India to Bangkok, Thailand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 September 2022 - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, (NYSE:HPQ) today brings back their annual Aruba Atmosphere Conference – SEATH and India – to Bangkok, Thailand. The conference gathers business-driven companies from the region to dive into the best industry practices, drive insightful technology discussion and hone new skills around the latest updates that will help continuously modernize their networks.



Image: (Left to Right) Senior Director of Marketing at HPE Aruba, Srihari Gopinath, Head of Worldwide Sales at HPE Aruba, Alain Carpentier, Vice President, APJ at HPE Aruba, Steve Wood, Chief Technology Officer, APJ at HPE Aruba, Carlos Gomez Gallego and Director, Channel & Services, APJ at HPE Aruba, Anthony Smith.

Centered around three key technology principles– agility, automation and security – key executives and industry experts shed light on Aruba’s always-on innovations. Static networks no longer meet growing business demands or support changing security requirements. As enterprises embark on digital transformation initiatives and adapt to hybrid work environments, it is highly encouraged that they adopt a modern network architecture. This creates a seamless and secure connection for companies of all sizes to facilitate their core business functions from anywhere.





Agility: The increasing ease in adopting network-as-a-service (NaaS), to drive future-ready unified, cloud-native, standards-based architecture and optimise budget and staffing resources.

Automation​: Achieving simplified workflows and AI-powered automation to reduce time and resources required to plan, deploy, and manage networks that support remote, branch, campus, and cloud connectivity​.

Security: Importance of the increased threat detection and protection by tapping zero trust and SASE frameworks, utilizing built-in identity-based access control and Dynamic Segmentation

As-a-service solutions are going through a global boom coupled with the proliferation of hybrid work environments, and HPE GreenLake for Aruba is transforming the way enterprises work. From enabling enterprises to swiftly deploy critical use cases such as – hybrid work, connected retail and hybrid learning to ensuring the network is always ready to support an enterprise’s needs – HPE GreenLake keeps up pace with the speed of business.“With the new normal being defined by hybrid cloud strategies, emerging IoT environments and remote work, achieving connectivity is key in today’s disconnected world, said Steve Wood, Vice President, APJ at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “We know that making connections anywhere, anytime has become imperative now more than ever, and with a focus on network modernisation - enterprises that prioritise digital transformation and acceleration will be able to address the tough challenges that come with network orchestration, management and security to eventually drive business growth.”In addition, to deliver the highest quality of experience for customers, employees and IT teams, the transformation of WAN and security architectures with a unified Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) fabric, one that enables organizations to architect a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is crucial.Recently, the Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN platform also received the ICSA Labs Secure SD-WAN Certification – the first in the SD-WAN market to attain the certification. The certification underscores Aruba’s SD-WAN and security capabilities as top in the industry, offering customers flexibility and confidence in achieving key network and security transformation.Aruba’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions brings enterprise networking to the home with network edge continuing to evolve to meet consumers demands being – always-on connectivity and security. For instance, with EdgeConnect Microbranch, IT departments can ensure each employee’s experience is consistent no matter where they are located by delivering the full range of on-campus connectivity services to remote workers, accelerating troubleshooting, and maintaining corporate protections by seamlessly extending on-campus Zero Trust and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) security frameworks to the home office/small office.Expanding it further, Aruba rolled out the first self-locating wireless infrastructure and the Open Locate initiative to standardize methods for sharing location information. With Aruba’s self-locating APs, enterprises and service providers will be able to deliver location-aware applications more quickly, accurately, and at scale across the entire wireless LAN footprint, eliminating the need for costly and error-prone manual surveys.“We had to drive a high-level digital transformation initiative in Asia Pacific and aimed to build a zero trust network to maximize cloud utilization and strengthen IT infrastructure and security. Our network required a modern, agile network architecture, and our legacy MPLS network was not viable to spearhead change,” said Irwan Yulianto, GM of IT at Panasonic. “Our deployment of the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution has become a key enabler of our digital journey, building the foundation of our zero trust network and empowering us to ensure always-on performance from the edge to the cloud. We now have complete, single-pane, network visibility for ease of management and we are certainly on our way to realizing the full promise of the cloud.”As a leading managed service provider in Thailand, our customers cover all industries including core infrastructure providers. It is instrumental that we are able to empower our geographically distributed customers with a high-performing solution,” said Sunti Medhavikul, Managing Director at UIH. “Automation sits at the heart of our tech partnership consideration as we manage our customers’ complex network requirements. Deploying the cloud-native Aruba Central management platform was key in our customers’ digital projects as it could effectively scale very large and distributed networks. With our technology partnership with Aruba, we have the ability today to modernize our customers’ networks with strict adherence to service level agreements and grow with them.”Sponsors of the Atmosphere 2022 SEATH & India include global technology leaders and innovators AMD Pensando, Check Point, Netskope, Zebra, BT, Ekahau,TechData, VSTECS and Westcon.Atmosphere 2022 SEATH & India is held from 20September till 21September in Bangkok, Thailand.Hashtag: #Aruba

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).



To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

