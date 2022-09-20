Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) on Monday (Sept. 19) suggested that the people of Taiwan should express their fear of a potential war with China.

The political veteran of the Democratic Progressive Party made the remark on a radio show, as she is hosting a parade in Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 21) along with three U.N.-associated NGOs to mark the International Day of Peace, per China Times.

According to Lu, the world should not falsely assume that Taiwanese people are ready to go to war with China. The purpose of the parade is to let the voice of the people be heard.

Taiwan will pay a hefty price in the event of a war and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait do not bear animosities to the extent that the tension can only be resolved through a military conflict, she argued. The conclusion was based on her interactions with grassroots communities over the years, she said.

While she cautioned against provocations, Lu said Taiwan needs an overhauled conscription system to boost its defense. She vouched for mandatory military service for women, saying it was a pity she never had the chance to serve in the army, wrote UDN.