Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Taiwan vice president says cross-strait conflict avoidable

Annette Lu claims Taiwanese people fear war with China

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/20 17:53
(Facebook, Annette Lu screenshot)

(Facebook, Annette Lu screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) on Monday (Sept. 19) suggested that the people of Taiwan should express their fear of a potential war with China.

The political veteran of the Democratic Progressive Party made the remark on a radio show, as she is hosting a parade in Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 21) along with three U.N.-associated NGOs to mark the International Day of Peace, per China Times.

According to Lu, the world should not falsely assume that Taiwanese people are ready to go to war with China. The purpose of the parade is to let the voice of the people be heard.

Taiwan will pay a hefty price in the event of a war and the two sides of the Taiwan Strait do not bear animosities to the extent that the tension can only be resolved through a military conflict, she argued. The conclusion was based on her interactions with grassroots communities over the years, she said.

While she cautioned against provocations, Lu said Taiwan needs an overhauled conscription system to boost its defense. She vouched for mandatory military service for women, saying it was a pity she never had the chance to serve in the army, wrote UDN.
Taiwan
Annette Lu
Vice President
China
war
cross-strait
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/20 08:22
Gaming this year's unprecedented Taiwan local elections
Gaming this year's unprecedented Taiwan local elections
2022/09/19 19:59
Taiwan's Kao Man-jung wins beauty awards after China bullying tactics backfire
Taiwan's Kao Man-jung wins beauty awards after China bullying tactics backfire
2022/09/19 17:58
Czech senator pledges continued support for Taiwan in global organizations
Czech senator pledges continued support for Taiwan in global organizations
2022/09/19 17:54
Earthquakes shed light on Taiwan’s aging building woes
Earthquakes shed light on Taiwan’s aging building woes
2022/09/19 17:51