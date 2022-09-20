Taiwan’s 2022 Sun Moon Lake Cycling, Music & Fireworks Festival packed with activities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Sun Moon Lake Cycling, Music & Fireworks Festival will take place from Oct. 22 to Nov. 12.

The festival includes three concerts that will be accompanied by fireworks, two of them featuring drone performances as well as a cycling event, according to a press release issued by Taiwan's Tourism Bureau. The first concert, the Taiwan Mobile Concert "Planet Possible,” on Oct. 22, will feature the performances of the Philharmonia Moments Musicaux and singers Janice Yan (閻奕格) and Yifeng Zhuo (卓義峯).

The second concert, the Love of Taiwan, Revealing of Hope—Indigenous Music Concert, on Nov. 5, will present Indigenous music, art, and dance put on by many local schools’ performing groups and the Changhua Philharmonic Orchestra.

The third concert, the NTSO Concert, on Nov. 19, will feature the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO).



(YouTube, Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration video)

The Come!BikeDay Festival on Nov. 12 will include an around-the-lake cycling event. Participants will have to ride their own bikes or rental bikes and wear helmets. The fee for participating in the event is NT$300 (US$9.6).

Participants can report to the Xiangshan Visitor Center before starting their trips. There will be a fair and performing street artists at the visitor center. For registration, visit this site



(YouTube, Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration video)