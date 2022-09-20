Taiwan signs wheat deal with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 16) signed an agreement to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years.

The deal, which is worth about US$576 million (NT$18.1 billion), will be mostly fulfilled by Kansas wheat farms, per a press release from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office. The signing ceremony, organized by the Kansas Departments of Agriculture and Commerce at the Kansas Capitol, was attended by representatives from the Taiwan Flour Mills Association and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver.

“Through strong partners like Taiwan, Kansas is indeed feeding the world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. She pointed out that Kansan farmers, ranchers, and producers “are contributing mightily to the state economy – and solidifying our status as a global powerhouse in agriculture.”

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said, “We are sincerely grateful for our continued partnership with the Taiwanese people and their commitment to purchase wheat from Kansas.” He said Taiwan has been a significant export partner for wheat, soybeans, aircraft, and aerospace components made in the sunflower state.

“We value our relationship and will continue to pursue even more mutually beneficial opportunities moving forward.”

Since 1998, Taiwan has sent a total of 13 agricultural trade missions to the U.S. in an effort to strengthen bilateral trade relations, according to the press release. This year, the Taiwanese mission visited Washington, D.C., and went to a few agricultural states, including Kansas, to “demonstrate Taiwan’s intention to continue purchasing quality wheat from the United States”

Additionally, Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) recently led a delegation to the central and eastern U.S. from Sept. 11-17 to bolster ties with companies producing advanced products including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and biotechnology, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.