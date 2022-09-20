Europe’s favourite little healthy drinks innocent® has finally arrived in Hong Kong

Intro-juicing 5 tasty recipes, packed with 100% natural goodness from real fruits. Never added sugars, and no other nonsense

Orange juice

Apple juice

Strawberries & banana smoothie

Mango & passion fruits smoothie

Apple, kiwi & lime smoothie

Europe

'

s favourite healthy little drinks

100% natural goodness

Good for you, better for the planet

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 September 2022 - Since 1999,has been on a quest to get healthy drinks into everyone's hands. Currently drunk in Europe across 32 countries, 5 tasty recipes will now be available in town. Our drinks are made from responsibly sourced fruits from all around the world, and hand-delivered to you in Hong Kong, with the promise of no added sugars, artificial sweeteners, preservatives or other nonsense - only 100% natural goodness.has arrived at the harbour with 5 of our tastiest recipes, blended with the best fruit we could find, sourced from all around the world - mangoes from India, oranges from Brazil, strawberries from Spain. We always make sure to source fruit from sustainable sources, that are fair to the people who grow them and the planet they're grown on.Every little bottle is packed with real fruit, without any added sugars, sweeteners, preservatives or concentrates. That's why each bottle is filled with the fruits' original nutrients - chunky bits, fibre, natural sugars and chock-full of vitamins, so you can just drink your fruits.We squeezed some oranges and bottled all of its sweet, zesty juice and all of nature's intended goodness – the bits, the fibre, and tons of Vitamin C. And an instant teleportation to the Brazilian orange groves.We pressed approximately 1½ whole apples into this little bottle, which is why it's looking a little cloudy. That's also why it tastes just like real apples too – light, sweet and crisp in every mouthful.Strawberries that drink less water, and Rainforest Alliance approved bananas come together perfectly in this delicious recipe. Every mouthful is full of real fruit, vitamins and fibre.We crushed the King of Mangoes "Alphonso" with Ecuadorian passion fruits into one bottle to make a drink that's as tropical as a desert island, but a lot less sandy.What goes well with tangy kiwi? Crisp apple, sweet pineapple, sharp citrus and kiwi all crushed into a bottle of joy. For those who prefer their smoothies banana-less. We've got you.is committed to doing things the right way, for healthier communities, a better planet – and leaving the world a little better than we found it.Since day one,has given 10% of the company's annual profits to charity. In 2004, the innocent foundation was born and we started to fund projects to help the world's hungry. From developing newer forms of sustainable packaging, to helping our farmers develop more efficient ways of sourcing and farming our fruits. We even built one of the world's first carbon-neutral factories, fondly called 'the blender', that will move us closer towards our goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.juices and smoothies are available at selected PARKnSHOP, FUSION, INTERNATIONAL, TASTE x FRESH, TASTE, FOOD LE PARC, selected Wellcome Supermarket and Lifestyle Supermarkets, Market Place by Jasons, HKTVmall, pandamart, and more.Began in 1999 in England, now sold across 32 countries. No.1 smoothie in Europe.Real fruits, 100% sourced from nature. Never added sugars, additives or other nonsense.only uses sustainably farmed fruits – helping our farmers and leaving the world a better place than we found it.Hashtag: #innocenthongkong #innocentdrinks #innocentdrinkshk #freshinthecity #naturalgoodness #sustainability #sustainablefarming

About innocent®

innocent® is Europe's leading healthy drinks brand. Launched in 1999, the business has grown from a small West London start-up, to a multi-faceted business now present in over 30 markets across the world, including the UAE, Singapore, Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Our range of drinks grew with us to include smoothies, super smoothies, not-from-concentrate juices, innocent plus, juice shots, dairy alternatives, refreshing coconut water and bubbles: our lightly sparkling fruit juices.



As a B-Corp, we're committed to being a force for good and give 10% of our profits to people and the planet. We've pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and we just built the blender: one of the first super sustainable carbon-neutral factories in the world.



To follow us on our journey to being good all round, head over to www.innocentdrinks.co.uk/