Taiwan deputy economics minister promotes closer ties with US biotech sector

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During his recent visit to the United States, Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) discussed the possibility of biotechnology companies investing in Taiwan’s Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), reports said Tuesday (Sept. 20).

The formula can help multinational pharmaceutical and biotech companies save costs by bringing new products to market by relying on local talent. The CDMO handles research and development ahead of the manufacturing process and the product launch.

Chen took a delegation to the central and eastern U.S. from Sept. 11-17 to improve ties with companies producing advanced products including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and biotechnology, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said. Aerospace company SkySkopes, a top provider of drone services, expressed strong interest in talking to potential partners in Taiwan, according to a report by the Liberty Times.

At a roundtable in New York, Chen emphasized the resilience of Taiwan’s economy and the strength of its supply chains despite the threats posed by China’s aggressive behavior.