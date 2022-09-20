Taiwan is gaining more global support as China ramps up coercion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although China's suppression of Taiwan is increasing, the international community's support for Taiwan is becoming more and more clear, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said.

Speaking at an Overseas Community Affairs Council event, Lai said politicians from the U.S., Japan, and Europe, regardless of party affiliation, continue to come to Taiwan to convey their support through actions, per CNA. He pointed out that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) philosophy is to be "calm and not restless, rational and not provocative."

The president adheres to the principles of peace, equality, and democratic dialogue with regard to cross-strait policies, Lai said, adding that this has earned the trust of the international community.

Taiwan is currently seeking participation in the UN and other global organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said his nation will continue to help Taiwan join major world organizations on Monday (Sept. 19) during a meeting with Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃). Also on Monday, Taiwan’s envoy to the Philippines Pei Yung-hsu (徐佩勇) urged the Southeast Asian nation to support Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. on Monday (Sept. 19).

“We sincerely hope that our Filipino brothers and sisters could continue to voice their support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the U.N. system,” Hsu said.

The 77th U.N. General Assembly began on Sept. 13 and will last until Sept. 23. The 41st session of the ICAO will be held from Sept. 27-Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada.