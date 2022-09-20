Video shows scaffolding shake during 6.8 quake in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Monday (Sept. 18) taken by a brave construction worker showing a crane and scaffolding on the top floor of a high-rise construction project violently shaking during a magnitude 6.8 quake.

At 2:44 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18), a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Videos have emerged showing the impact across the country, such as the collapse of a gymnasium roof, the rescue of a woman from the rubble of a building, bikers avoiding a rockfall on the Southern Cross-Island Highway, and hikers knocked over while exploring Zhuoxi Mountain.

A construction worker began shooting video of the earthquake while at a worksite on top of a high-rise building under construction. In the video, steel scaffolding can be seen swaying back and forth frantically. The whining sound of the numerous steel frames swaying and scraping is clearly audible.

As the worker pans the camera, it becomes clear that loosely-fitted metal staging is rocking in all directions. Of particular concern is a giant blue crane which is also shifting from side to side.

The cable of another crane which is directly overhead is flailing wildly. The outer scaffolding can also be seen slamming into the exterior of the building, causing concrete and rebar to also warp in and out.

The video was posted on the Line group 社會事新聞影音 on Sunday. The group member who posted the video pointed out that the incident occurred in Kaohsiung because, at one point, the city's distinctive 85 Sky Tower can be seen in the background.

That same day, the video was posted on the Reddit page TerryingAsF***, where it gained 647 upvotes and 50 comments.