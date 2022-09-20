63% of experts think Chinese invasion of Taiwan possible in 10 years: ChinaPower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A survey of 64 experts found that 63% believe China will invade Taiwan within 10 years, but 100% believe the U.S. would deploy forces to defend Taiwan from such an invasion.

The ChinaPower Project, which is operated by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, conducted a survey of 64 experts on China, Taiwan, and cross-strait relations from Aug. 10 to Sept. 8. The experts included former U.S. government (USG) officials, USG policy and intelligence analysts, and experts from academia and think tanks.

When asked whether China has a coherent strategy for Taiwan, 80% said no, while only 20% said yes. The majority, 84% believe China is willing to wait for unification, 9% think China is seeking to unify Taiwan as soon as possible, and 6% say China is willing to accept a permanent status quo.

Regarding a timeline for unification, 44% stated that the hard deadline is 2049, which would be the 100th anniversary of the communist takeover in Beijing. Only 3% think it will seek to achieve unification in five years, 8% think it will attempt unification in 15 years, 3% see the deadline as 50 years, and 42% think China can wait indefinitely as long as it believes unification is achievable.

The majority of respondents, 80%, did not think the People's Liberation Army (PLA) exercises in August following U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit indicated an acceleration in plans to invade. Only 20% think the drills indicate the PLA has sped up its invasion plans.

Amid Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) impending third term, 83% of respondents do not believe China will use force to annex Taiwan by 2027, and only 17% think it is likely. Nevertheless, 79% believe that Xi will seek to make progress on peaceful unification, with 41% of that group thinking Xi is willing to use force and 38% believing he is not.

When posed with the question of whether the PLA will attempt an amphibious invasion of Taiwan within the next 10 years, 63% stated that it is possible, 27% feel it is unlikely, and only 8% consider it likely. However, 44% said it is possible China will step up its use of force short of invasion, such as a blockade, 30% listed it as likely, and 22% believe it is very likely.

There is also significant concern that an unintended military accident or collision could occur, with 39% considering it possible, 34% marking it as likely, and 22% asserting it's very likely.

In the event Taiwan declared independence, 77% of experts believe China would invade, while 23% think it will not. If the U.S. ends strategic ambiguity, 64% believe China will respond "negatively and significantly, provoking a crisis," 31% feel the response would be negative but limited, 3% think China would be deterred from using force, 2% do not expect China to respond, 0% predict China would invade if strategic ambiguity is terminated.

The one question that all 64 experts agreed on was that the U.S. would "intervene militarily to defend Taiwan." However, they disagreed on to what extent the U.S. would become involved militarily.

Most of the experts, 66%, believe that the U.S. is willing to "bear substantial costs" but they will attempt to restrict the crisis to the Indo-Pacific. Approximately 30% did not believe the U.S. would be willing to bear significant costs, while only 5% see the U.S. as willing to bear all the costs including the escalation to a global war and assaults on the continental U.S.