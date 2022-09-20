China could blockade Taiwan to avoid direct conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese military is capable of blockading Taiwan, Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said on Monday (Sept. 19).

“They have a very large navy, and if they want to bully and put ships around Taiwan, they very much can do that,” Thomas said, pointing to the Chinese Navy’s size and rapid growth. He said that such a strategy could force Taiwan into submission and avoid direct conflict, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The admiral said he was unclear if China would carry out an invasion or blockade but it was his job to be ready for whatever happened. Nevertheless, he said Beijing should resolve differences over Taiwan peacefully, adding that if China were to carry out a blockade, Thomas said the international community could step in.

Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, China conducted live-fire military drills, claiming the trip violated the “one China” policy. China’s defense ministry said in a statement that it had carried out exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan to test the capabilities of its land strike and sea assault systems, according to AP.

As the Chinese threat toward Taiwan ramps up, America’s willingness to come to Taiwan’s defense has often come into question. During a CBS interview with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 18, 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley asked if U.S. forces would defend the country, to which Biden replied, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

In May, Biden also affirmed American military support when asked if he would be willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan.” He said that it was a commitment the U.S. made.

On both occasions, the White House clarified that its “one China” policy has not changed.