Flames burst through ditch covers due to gasoline leak in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After gasoline leaked from a tank at a Taitung gas station on Monday (Sept. 19) and caught fire, flames also burst through several ditch covers along a nearby street, injuring one.

According to Taitung County Magistrate Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴), the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m., when not only fire but sounds of explosion were reported. After deploying around 15 firetrucks and nearly 50 firefighters, the fire was put out at 6:27 p.m.

CNA reported that there were six locations with flames; though firefighters covered them with foam, if they paused, the flames would immediately resurge. Only when the gas station staff turned off the leaking gasoline tank’s valve were firefighters able to put out the fire.



(Facebook, Lo Ting-wei video)

A 62-year-old woman was scalded by the fire, suffering minor injuries. She was treated at the Taitung Christian Hospital.

Per Liberty Times, the fire reached as far as 300 meters away from the gas station. Additionally, the area was filled with the smell of gasoline, so firefighters remained at the scene with detectors to check for remnant gases as a precaution after the fire was put out.

As the fire’s location was next to a neighborhood with over 3,000 people, residents were anxious about the possibility of a major gas explosion. However, the flames had not spread to nearby buildings or vehicles.

In her Facebook post, Yao thanked the firefighters for their quick action, as well as the public for cooperating with the authorities.



(Facebook, Chen Hsin-yu video)

In another CNA report, the gas station staff on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20) pumped three kiloliters of gasoline water from the ditch. When firefighters entered the ditch despite risks, they discovered a 2-meter-long settling basin that contained an unknown amount of gasoline water.

Due to the gasoline still in the ditch, the police blocked off the area and asked people nearby not to use their cell phones or smoke. Restaurants nearby using stoves were also asked not to operate.

Authorities are currently discussing the best solution to remove the gasoline from the ditch. Once the problem is resolved, the environmental protection department will issue penalties.



Firefighters cover the flames with foam. (CNA photo)



Around 15 firetrucks were deployed. (Facebook, Yao Ching-ling photo)