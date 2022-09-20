Envoy to Philippines calls on Filipinos to support Taiwan's UN participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the Philippines Pei Yung-hsu (徐佩勇) urged the Southeast Asian nation to support Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. on Monday (Sept. 19).



“We sincerely hope that our Filipino brothers and sisters could continue to voice their support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the U.N. system,” Hsu said, per the Philippine Daily Inquirer. “As close neighbors and maritime nations, Taiwan and the Philippines uphold the values of freedom, democracy and the rules-based international order.”

The representative said Taiwan can contribute to pandemic prevention and climate change, adding that the Taiwanese should have a voice on the global stage given their commitment to U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Hsu described Taiwan as “a force for good in the world” that is a “reliable and valuable partner.”

He also pointed out that Beijing purposefully misinterprets UNGA Resolution 2758 to convince the world that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China.

“Now is the best time for (the) U.N. to reconnect with Taiwan. Taiwan aspires to contribute,” Hsu said, adding that the “resilient” Taiwanese should be included in the international body “for the global good.”

The 77th U.N. General Assembly began on Sept. 13 and will last until Sept. 23. The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization, in which Taiwan is also vying for participation, will be held from Sept. 27-Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada.