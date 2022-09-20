Alexa
532 Taiwan schools report damage from magnitude 6.8 earthquake

Quake damage to Taiwan's schools estimated at NT$115 million

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/20 10:37
Damage to Chunri Elementary School in Hualien County.

Damage to Chunri Elementary School in Hualien County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks, 532 schools across Taiwan have reported damage totaling more than NT$115.7 million (US$3.68 million).

At 2:44 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18), a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The number of schools reporting damage has also continued to increase.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Education's (MOE's) Campus Security Report Center (CSRC), as of 9 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19), a total of 532 schools in 19 counties and cities across the country reported earthquake damage. Initial damage estimates have reached NT115.7 million.

The 532 schools include 31 in Taipei City, two in Keelung City, 54 in New Taipei city, seven in Yilan County, seven in Hsinchu City, 14 in Hsinchu County, 18 in Taoyuan City, 27 in Miaoli County, 24 in Taichung City, 12 in Changhua County, 16 in Nantou County, 23 in Chiayi County, 18 in Yunlin County, 44 in Tainan City, 115 in Kaohsiung City, three in Penghu County, 22 in Pingtung County, 46 in Taitung County, and 49 in Hualien County. Only Chiayi City, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County have not reported schools suffering damage from the earthquake.

Kaohsiung had the largest number of schools damaged with 115, followed by New Taipei City with 54, and Hualien County with 49. The greatest amount of monetary damage is Miaoli County at NT$16.94 million, followed by Hualien county at NT$16.7 million, and Pingtung County at NT$15.67 million.

Wenshan Elementary School in Miaoli County reported NT$16.09 million in estimated damages. This includes cracks in columns in the kitchen, cracks in some walls, and structural damage.

Yuli High School in Hualien County reported the second-most, with an estimated NT$9.81 million in damages. Many exterior tiles have fallen off, walls cracked, and ceilings damaged, while parts of the outer wall collapsed.

National Kuan-Shan Vocational Senior High School in Taitung County reported the third-highest amount in damages at NT$7.95 million. This includes broken computer equipment, cracked building walls, and damaged ceilings.
