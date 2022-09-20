Titans promote Josh Gordon from practice squad to face Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Gordon’s latest attempt to reboot his career will come on Monday night after the Tennessee Titans promoted the receiver from the practice squad for their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo, meantime, will be without No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, who is sidelined after he hurt his ankle in practice on Saturday.

Gordon’s promotion comes some three weeks after signing with the Titans, which came after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He joins Tennessee’s retooled group of receivers, which include rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Philips is active despite being limited by a shoulder injury.

Gordon is on his third team since 2019 and combined for 32 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns in his past three seasons. He particularly struggled last season in finishing with five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 games with the Chiefs.

He burst on the scene during his second NFL season in Cleveland in 2013 when he led the NFL with 1,646 yards receiving. Gordon’s career has gone downhill since with him missing both the 2015 and ’16 seasons while serving an NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Titans had already ruled out running back Dontrell Hilliard, who scored twice in a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants last week, and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Davis’ absence thins a Josh Allen-passing attack which combined for 292 yards passing and three touchdowns in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Davis scored one of the touchdowns and finished with four catches for 88 yards.

The Bills addressed their injury-depleted defensive line by promoting tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad. They’re filling in for Ed Oliver (ankle) and backup Tim Settle (calf).

