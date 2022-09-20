Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/20 08:22
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19).

Out of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Suhkoi Su-30 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber and one Shenyang J-16 fighter plane were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 377 Chinese military aircraft and 97 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Flight paths of four out of nine Chinese aircraft on Sept. 19. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around country
2022/09/19 10:07
Taiwan tracks 43 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 43 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/16 20:34
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/14 20:47
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/14 09:47
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/09/13 10:02