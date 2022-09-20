Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19).

Out of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Suhkoi Su-30 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber and one Shenyang J-16 fighter plane were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 377 Chinese military aircraft and 97 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four out of nine Chinese aircraft on Sept. 19. (MND image)