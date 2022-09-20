New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|97.54
|Down 3.70
|Oct
|96.04
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|99.10
|99.74
|94.35
|96.04
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|93.05
|Down 3.10
|Mar
|95.93
|96.47
|91.40
|93.05
|Down 3.10
|May
|93.82
|94.27
|89.51
|91.03
|Down 2.87
|Jul
|91.03
|91.36
|86.90
|88.14
|Down 2.84
|Aug
|79.59
|Down 1.33
|Oct
|81.59
|Down 1.39
|Oct
|79.59
|Down 1.33
|Dec
|80.81
|81.09
|78.50
|79.59
|Down 1.33
|Dec
|78.29
|Down 1.28
|Mar
|78.03
|78.29
|78.03
|78.29
|Down 1.28
|May
|77.79
|Down 1.28
|Jul
|77.24
|Down 1.23
|Aug
|74.64
|Down
|.58
|Oct
|75.64
|Down
|.58
|Oct
|74.64
|Down
|.58
|Dec
|74.00
|74.64
|74.00
|74.64
|Down
|.58
|Dec
|74.49
|Down
|.38
|Mar
|74.49
|Down
|.38
|May
|74.59
|Down
|.03
|Jul
|74.34
|Up
|.17