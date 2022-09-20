Alexa
BC-US--Cotton, US

By Associated Press
2022/09/20 04:03
New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 97.54 Down 3.70
Oct 96.04 Down 3.25
Dec 99.10 99.74 94.35 96.04 Down 3.25
Dec 93.05 Down 3.10
Mar 95.93 96.47 91.40 93.05 Down 3.10
May 93.82 94.27 89.51 91.03 Down 2.87
Jul 91.03 91.36 86.90 88.14 Down 2.84
Aug 79.59 Down 1.33
Oct 81.59 Down 1.39
Oct 79.59 Down 1.33
Dec 80.81 81.09 78.50 79.59 Down 1.33
Dec 78.29 Down 1.28
Mar 78.03 78.29 78.03 78.29 Down 1.28
May 77.79 Down 1.28
Jul 77.24 Down 1.23
Aug 74.64 Down .58
Oct 75.64 Down .58
Oct 74.64 Down .58
Dec 74.00 74.64 74.00 74.64 Down .58
Dec 74.49 Down .38
Mar 74.49 Down .38
May 74.59 Down .03
Jul 74.34 Up .17