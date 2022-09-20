Alexa
AP PHOTOS: A family's grief on display at queen's funeral

By Associated Press
2022/09/20 02:31
King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State ...
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein...
Prince William, from left, Prince George, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at ...
People wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey ...
Women walk in Hyde Park while people watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in Londo...
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangu...
Royal mounted guards escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo...
King Charles III during the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Poo...
People wait along the route where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey...
Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris...
Mourners take photos as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at We...
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William salute as they attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday Sept....
Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princes...
Military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday,...
Princess Charlotte sits in a car during the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac ...
Two people watch on tv the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II, in Gibraltar, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members o...
People in Hyde Park watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. (AP Photo/Lewi...
Prince Andrew, from right, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Britain's King Charles III, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at ...
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Ser...
A Royal Grenadier stands guard as floral tributes for late Queen Elizabeth II cover the grass at Windsor castle, Britain, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP ...
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service in St George's Chapel, in Wi...
The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022....
King Charles III and the Queen Consort follow the coffin during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle,...
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II drives through Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at ...
Britain's King Charles III, from left, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Prince Andrew and Britain's Prince William join the procession following the ...
King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central Lond...
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday...

LONDON (AP) — A son's wistful gaze at his mother's coffin. A grandson's sad glance on the steps of Westminster Abbey. A woman holding a flag in Hyde Park with the image of her beloved queen.

Britain and the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with a state funeral drawing leaders and royalty from around the globe. They honored a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era for the United Kingdom.

Britain's first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.

But the royal family's grief also was on display.

The coffin was followed into Westminster Abbey by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William, and his 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.

The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence across the land. The congregation then sang the national anthem, “God Save the King.”

Later, at a committal service, her coffin was lowered into the royal vault as a weary and emotional king watched with the rest of the mourners.