Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/19 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 88 58 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-1 50-22 38-36
Toronto 83 64 .565 +2 6-4 L-1 43-32 40-32
Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 6 +1½ 4-6 W-2 49-25 33-39
Baltimore 76 69 .524 11½ 4 5-5 W-1 41-30 35-39
Boston 71 75 .486 17 4-6 W-1 37-37 34-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 79 67 .541 _ _ 8-2 L-1 39-32 40-35
Chicago 76 71 .517 5 7-3 W-2 35-37 41-34
Minnesota 73 73 .500 6 4-6 W-1 43-32 30-41
Kansas City 58 89 .395 21½ 23 3-7 L-1 34-41 24-48
Detroit 55 91 .377 24 25½ 4-6 L-2 31-45 24-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 96 51 .653 _ _ 8-2 W-1 50-23 46-28
Seattle 80 65 .552 15 _ 4-6 L-3 39-32 41-33
Los Angeles 64 82 .438 31½ 16½ 4-6 W-3 34-40 30-42
Texas 63 83 .432 32½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 30-41 33-42
Oakland 53 94 .361 43 28 3-7 L-1 23-48 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 93 55 .628 _ _ 6-4 W-4 50-26 43-29
Atlanta 91 55 .623 1 +11 6-4 W-3 50-25 41-30
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12 _ 5-5 L-4 44-31 36-35
Miami 60 87 .408 32½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 29-43 31-44
Washington 51 95 .349 41 29 3-7 L-1 24-50 27-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ _ 6-4 L-1 51-27 36-34
Milwaukee 78 68 .534 8 2 7-3 L-1 41-28 37-40
Chicago 62 84 .425 24 18 5-5 L-2 31-44 31-40
Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ 22½ 2-8 W-1 29-43 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½ 25½ 4-6 L-4 28-43 27-49
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 101 44 .697 _ _ 8-2 W-3 49-18 52-26
San Diego 81 66 .551 21 6-4 W-3 38-31 43-35
San Francisco 69 77 .473 32½ 11 4-6 L-3 39-36 30-41
Arizona 68 78 .466 33½ 12 3-7 L-3 39-39 29-39
Colorado 64 82 .438 37½ 16 7-3 W-2 40-34 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.