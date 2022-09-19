Woman dies after suspected fall while climbing Wuyan Cape in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman about 60 years old died on Sunday (Sept. 18) after she was suspected to have fallen while climbing Wuyan Cape (烏岩角) on the coast of northeastern Taiwan.

Yilan County Fire Bureau received a call at 10:31 a.m. on Sunday from a group of four people descending the mountainside from the old Suhua Highway towards Wuyan Cape, CNA reported. As they came near the beach in front of Wuyan Cape, they found a woman trapped in a rock crevice asking for help.

Upon receiving the call, the fire bureau dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

When the group helped get the woman to safety around 11 a.m., she was conscious but weak. She suffered scratches on her head and lacerations to her left calf, which rendered her unable to walk, per CNA. However, the woman lost vital signs before long.

Before arriving at the scene, rescuers instructed the group to take turns performing CPR on the woman.

When the rescuers reached the victim sometime after 12 p.m., they found her suffering from OCHA and requested a helicopter to assist in the rescue operation.

The helicopter reached the woman at 12:41 p.m. and lifted her to Luodong Sports Park. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died, per CNA.

Wuyan Cape is a peninsula located on the coast between Nanfang’ao and Dong’ao in Su’ao Township, Yilan County. Wuyan Cape has unique coastal landforms and is the northern starting point of Taiwan's Central Mountain Range.