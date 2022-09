WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

Monday At Utsubo Tennis Center Tokyo Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Monday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-0, 6-3.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj (7), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Rina Saigo, Japan, 6-1, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-3.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.