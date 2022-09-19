COVID-19 infected Taipei man indicted for going out the day before isolation ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID-19-infected Taipei City man was busted in May for going on a cycling trip the day before the required self-isolation ended, and he was indicted on Monday (Sept. 19) for his alleged violation of a law related to prevention of severe pneumonia with novel pathogens.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said that the man, surnamed Chen (陳), was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 3 and that he had notified the health authorities of his place of isolation for the 10-day required home isolation period from May 3-13. CNA reported.

According to the prosecutors’ office, Chen left his residence in Wanhua District for a bike ride on the morning of May 12 when he was pulled over by Wanhua Precinct police officers at 11:25 a.m. The officers found that Chen’s self-isolation would not end until the next day, and therefore referred him to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

After conducting an investigation into Chen’s case, the prosecutors held that Chen was aware that COVID-19 is highly transmissible, yet he did not comply with the requirement of 10-day home isolation, which could put others in harm’s way. Therefore, the prosecutors charged Chen with the offense of violating the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens, per CNA.

According to the law, individuals infected or are suspected of being infected with COVID-19 who fail to abide by the instructions of competent health authorities of any level shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than two years or receive a fine of between NT$200,000 (US$6,400) and NT$2 million.