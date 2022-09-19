Alexa
Courageous beauty Kao Man-jung wins beauty awards after China bullying tactics backfire

The model was bannned from one event by the Chinese but picked up four major awards at Miss Asia Global

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/09/19 17:58
Kao Man-jung overcame China's bullying tactics and triumphed in the Miss Asia Global beauty contest. (Facebook, Kao Man-jung photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The model caught up in a spat between China and the organizers of a beauty pageant in Malaysia looks like she may have lost the battle but won the war, per multiple reports on Monday (Sept. 19).

Kao Man-jung (高曼容, aka Maggie Kao), who is from Puli Township, in Nantou County, was selected to represent Taiwan and compete in Miss Asia Global. It was a great honor but, of course, there were engagements that she had to carry out along with the other models, such as opening conferences or being seen at events.

Hence, she was supposed to attend the 2022 World Innovation and Technology Conference (WCIT), go on stage and wave her nation’s flag — just like all the other models. However, China complained, banned Man-jung, and reduced her to tears.

Fortunately, this snub did not deter her, and it was revealed on her Facebook page Monday that she had done surprisingly well in the pageant.

She won four awards at Miss Asia Global: "Miss Talent first place,” “Miss Online Personality Internet Popularity," "Miss Diligent Best Spirit Award," and "Top 20 Top 20." She also posted pictures of herself, glowing in victory, on her Facebook page.

Humble and grateful, she said in a statement: "Thank you to the government and my mother who supports me the most. Thank you to everyone who supports Man-jung. I could not do it without you."

After the "no show" incident at WCIT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was one of many to criticize the organizers and China for bullying. It added that China is bent on a path of antagonism.
