Czech senator pledges continued support for Taiwan in global organizations

Senator Jiri Drahos hopes Taiwan, Czech Republic will continue to cooperate in pursuit of democracy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/19 17:54
Czech Senator Jiri Drahos and Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Czech Republic will continue to help Taiwan join major world organizations, Czech Senator Jiri Drahos said on Monday (Sept. 19) during a meeting with Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃).

Drahos, who is currently leading a delegation on a 6-day visit to Taiwan, said in his speech that although he had only just arrived in the country, he felt at home because Taiwan and the Czech Republic share many commonalities, including the protection of freedom, democracy, and human rights, CNA reported. The two countries learn from and cooperate with each other and share similar historical processes, he added.

The senator said he hopes the two countries will continue to cooperate in the pursuit of democracy in the future. He also expressed hope for direct flights between the two nations as soon as possible to make future mutual visits between the two peoples more convenient, per CNA.

You said he was very pleased to see Drahos and his delegation again and thanked the Czech Senate for welcoming his legislative delegation in July. He said that both countries have important scholars and experts in the fields of science, medicine, information security, education, culture, history, and human rights.

In the future, Taiwan and the Czech Republic will have closer cooperation in scholarship projects, rotating museum exhibitions, music tours, and academic exchanges, the legislative speaker said.

You pointed out that the Czech Republic is the leader of democracy in Central and Eastern Europe, having gone through the Velvet Revolution in 1989. By toppling the communist regime through peaceful means, the nation paved the way for democratization across many Central and Eastern European countries.

Drahos’ delegation includes Eva Zazimalova, head of the Czech Academy of Sciences; Radka Wildova, deputy education minister; Jana Havlikova, deputy science and technology minister; scientists, business people, and officials. Aside from meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other government officials, the group will also sign documents that will facilitate cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, culture, and education, Taiwan’s foreign minister said.
