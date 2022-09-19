UK to replace Beijing-backed Mandarin schools with teachers from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. is in talks with Taiwan to provide Mandarin teachers to the country as London looks to replace Chinese state-backed Confucius Institutes.

The U.K. currently has 30 Confucius Institutes around the country, according to the Guardian. The language schools are basically joint ventures between a British university, a partner Chinese university, and the Beijing-based Chinese International Education Foundation, the report said.

The conservatives had previously supported the Chinese-backed schools, but now with Prime Minister Liz Truss moving toward a more hawkish stance on Beijing and with bilateral relations souring between the two countries, the Confucius Institutes have come under heavy scrutiny, the Guardian said.

Opponents of the institutes have criticized the funding and recruitment process of the language schools, while highlighting the lack of free speech in the Chinese-sponsored classrooms, per the Guardian.

Nearly all funding for Mandarin learning in universities in the U.K. goes through Confucius Institutes, according to a China Research Group study in June. This comes to around £27 million (NT$966 million) allocated from 2015 to 2024, the study found.

A group of cross-party members of parliament are currently holding talks with Taiwan to fill the gap left by the Confucius Institutes. Under the new proposal, current funding could be rechanneled into alternative Mandarin programs like those from Taiwan.