Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen in Taipei debuted its new menu featuring nine Saint Kitts and Nevis dishes on Monday (Sept. 19) as part of its effort to promote culture from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

The occasion coincided with the Caribbean nation’s 39th Independence Day. Some dishes from the extensive menu included stewed chicken, steamed fish, conch fritters, pan-fried saltfish with coconut dumplings, pumpkin dumplings (conkies), and mixed rice “cook up.”

Guests were invited to sample the dishes and treated to a traditional carnival dance and steel drum performance by Kittian and Nevisian students.

On display were also rum, hot sauces, and traditional clothes from Saint Kitts and Nevis. The country is one of four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen will hold a Carnival event on Oct. 1 that will feature cuisine from Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia. Each ticket costs NT$1200 (US$38.17) and includes entertainment and an all-you-can-eat buffet of Caribbean dishes and drinks, excluding beer.

Former Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Jasmine E. Huggins was recently awarded the Order of Brilliant Star by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for her contributions to bilateral relations during her 14-year tenure.



Steel drum. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Stewed chicken. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Pan-fried saltfish with coconut dumplings. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Mixed rice “cook up.” (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Steamed fish. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)