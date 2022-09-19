Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant

ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen served up traditional Kittian and Nevisian fare to Taiwanese

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/09/19 16:41
AVB Bar and Kitchen organizes Saint Kitts and Nevis cultural event. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

AVB Bar and Kitchen organizes Saint Kitts and Nevis cultural event. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen in Taipei debuted its new menu featuring nine Saint Kitts and Nevis dishes on Monday (Sept. 19) as part of its effort to promote culture from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

The occasion coincided with the Caribbean nation’s 39th Independence Day. Some dishes from the extensive menu included stewed chicken, steamed fish, conch fritters, pan-fried saltfish with coconut dumplings, pumpkin dumplings (conkies), and mixed rice “cook up.”

Guests were invited to sample the dishes and treated to a traditional carnival dance and steel drum performance by Kittian and Nevisian students.

On display were also rum, hot sauces, and traditional clothes from Saint Kitts and Nevis. The country is one of four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen will hold a Carnival event on Oct. 1 that will feature cuisine from Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia. Each ticket costs NT$1200 (US$38.17) and includes entertainment and an all-you-can-eat buffet of Caribbean dishes and drinks, excluding beer.

Former Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Jasmine E. Huggins was recently awarded the Order of Brilliant Star by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for her contributions to bilateral relations during her 14-year tenure.

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant
Steel drum. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant
Stewed chicken. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant
Pan-fried saltfish with coconut dumplings. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant
Mixed rice “cook up.” (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine spotlighted at Taipei restaurant
Steamed fish. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)
Taiwan
Saint Kitts and Nevis
diplomatic allies
Saint Kitts and Nevis cuisine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 39,330 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 39,330 local COVID cases
2022/09/18 14:39
Czech deputy ministers, senator plan week long visit to Taiwan
Czech deputy ministers, senator plan week long visit to Taiwan
2022/09/17 20:40
Transportation minister reiterates call for Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization
Transportation minister reiterates call for Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization
2022/09/17 17:37
Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants PLA ready to invade Taiwan in 2027
Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants PLA ready to invade Taiwan in 2027
2022/09/17 17:26
Taiwan's street food goes viral at Taiwan Plus Market in Tokyo
Taiwan's street food goes viral at Taiwan Plus Market in Tokyo
2022/09/17 17:06