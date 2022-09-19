Gaming this year's unprecedented Taiwan local elections

This is Part VI and the final column in this series, for Part I “Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president” click here, and for Part II “If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange” click here. For Part III, “Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns,” click here, and for Part IV “Taiwan's local election scandals and a tsunami of plagiarism” click here. For Part V “How will pandemic politics play at the polls in Taiwan's local elections?” click here.

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — As this series of columns has laid out, this election has no less than five unprecedented factors making it surprisingly different and unpredictable. In this final column, we’ll try to make some sense of how these factors may impact the final results on election day.

If this were a normal election, I’d be betting on the Kuomintang (KMT) to roughly hold steady at controlling 14, plus or minus two or three maximum, of the number of top positions in the 22 cities and counties. I would have considered KMT Chair Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) promise to win 16 total, and over half of the “big six” special municipalities, on the optimistic side, but not impossible.

Most of the typical factors that go into an election favor the KMT. They have the advantage of incumbency in most of the 14 cities and counties they control, while several key leaders in the few regions the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) control are unable to run again due to term limits, most notably in Taoyuan and Hsinchu City.

So, in almost every race, the DPP is forced to run new, usually lesser-known, candidates. That’s an uphill battle.

Traditionally, the opposition party gets a boost in the polls over the ruling party, especially if the ruling party has been in power for six years, as the DPP has. This would favor the KMT the most, as the other opposition parties don’t yet have the resources to run candidates across the board and are only able to concentrate on a limited number of races.

The DPP has the money advantage

The only normal factor in this election that favors the DPP is money. Numbers released by the Executive Yuan on party finances from 2021 showed that the DPP raked in $139.75 million and the KMT NT$134.21 million, or roughly the same amount.

But since the passing of the Ill-gotten Gains Act, the KMT lost the vast reserves of cash and assets that the party had seized when it was a one-party state. While the party’s income is fine, it had previously used plum party positions as rewards for loyalty.

That left the KMT massively overstaffed. They have since let go of a lot of these hires, but they are still on the hook for their pensions, and it is a huge burden.

Under personnel costs (人事費用), the KMT’s payout is triple that of the DPP’s, almost certainly due to pensions. Under professional costs, which presumably cover election-related and promotional expenditures (業務費用), the KMT could only afford barely one-fifth of what the DPP was able to spend.

I suspect, however, that the gap may have closed somewhat. Eric Chu has shown a remarkable ability to both fundraise and boost membership, and for the first time in years, has brought the party back into the black.

Money can only go so far in boosting the name recognition of the DPP’s candidates against their better-known incumbent KMT rivals, but it does help. Could the unprecedented factors these columns have explored tip the balance?

Factor one: The president’s high popularity

So far in this series, we’ve identified five highly unusual factors. The first is the president’s surprisingly high popularity, which is unprecedented after six years in power, and to which we have nothing to compare it to in terms of electoral impact in previous local elections.

That makes it hard to predict how it will play out. After watching many elections, my best guess is that it won’t boost the DPP vote so much as it will blunt the normal boost that the opposition usually gets against the ruling party. So, that's a small net advantage for the DPP.

Factor two: The KMT’s historically low popularity and new alternatives

The second is that the KMT’s popularity is at a historic low, and there are options for the party in a handful of key races in the form of independent candidates, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and the New Power Party (NPP). The KMT under party Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) is striving to reform the party to make it more electable, but so far his efforts don’t seem to have had much impact on convincing voters of their sincerity, at least not yet in the polls.

These are primarily disadvantages for the KMT, but independents, the TPP and NPP are only challenging them in a handful of races, and both smaller parties also take some votes from the DPP, especially the NPP. Net, I expect this will cause the KMT to lose between one and three races.

Factor three: China

The third is that the issue of China is already making an appearance in local campaigns, especially related to the concept of “resisting China, protecting Taiwan” (抗中保台, with the 抗 meaning to resist, oppose, fight against or be anti-). This is highly unusual in elections for local officials, though it is usually the main factor in national elections, but, as my previous column explained, there are some potentially good reasons for it.

This offers potential advantages for any party not branded KMT, but so far none of the bigger ones has made good use of it. If parties start to include policies that relate to this in their campaign pledges, such as directing funding to air raid shelters and supporting local defense initiatives that help prepare and assist civilian reserves, training for police and fire departments, and so forth, they might be able to pick up a few percentage points on election day.

Factor four: Plagiarism

The fourth is the wave of allegations of plagiarism, especially, but increasingly not limited to, theses. It is hard to say how many of these allegations will stick, and how many will turn out to be simply political smear campaigns, but it is threatening candidates from the DPP, KMT, and TPP.

It has already brought down the DPP’s star candidate Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) in Taoyuan, his replacement is way down in the polls, and the incident caused a split in the party, causing one DPP member to run as an independent. It has tarnished the party’s reputation in the north and caused some to doubt the party after they backed Lin for so long.

Without knowing how many others will be taken down by this, and from which parties they are from, it is hard to tell how this will play out. However, if I had to bet, this will end up being more of a net loss for the DPP, putting them at risk in Taoyuan and possibly causing them to lose a few percentage points across the north.

Factor five: Pandemic

The fifth is the pandemic. Assuming that there isn’t another big surprise, like a new and more deadly variant appearing, this will largely rely on what the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) does.

If the CECC continues loosening restrictions as they are apparently planning to do, and effectively communicate the reasons for keeping any restrictions by election day, then outside of the Taipei mayoral race (where the former head of the CECC is the DPP’s candidate), it may not play much of a factor.

However, if there are still restrictions in place, such as mask requirements, and the situation seems safe to much of the public, this opens a line of attack for opposition parties to stoke frustration. At some point, if some of the restrictions aren’t lifted, people may get sick of them and make it a campaign issue.

That could put pressure on the DPP.

Watch for volatility and a wild ride

With all these unusual and unprecedented factors at play, there is the possibility of high volatility in the polls. So far, only one Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll shows this, however.

Keep in mind that this is only one poll and may be an outlier, and historically, this particular poll tends to show support for the TPP significantly higher than other polls. However, on the plus side, this is a poll held every month, so it is still worth watching for trend analysis.

With those caveats in mind, this one poll showed relatively stable support levels for the parties all year through to the one released in August, and then a very sharp shift in September in support for the DPP, TPP, NPP, and Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP). Only the KMT remained roughly stable, losing only 1.1 percentage points to land at 15.4% support.

The DPP lost nearly 8 points, plunging to only 22.4% support after remaining over 30% for quite a while. The TPP saw a surge in support, rising 7.5% to shoot past the KMT and nearly catching up with the DPP, reaching 20.9%.

The NPP and TSP grew by over 4%, reaching 6.4% and 5.9% respectively. In total, four parties saw major shifts in support in September, which may not be coincidental as this is the month that voters start to pay closer attention to the election campaigns.

It is also probably not coincidental that this poll came out after plagiarism allegations brought down Lin in Taoyuan. Next month’s poll will be very interesting to watch and could indicate if the DPP has successfully put this behind them or not.

If this race is indeed volatile, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文) is a regular contributing columnist for Taiwan News, the central Taiwan correspondent for ICRT FM100 Radio News, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, co-founder of Taiwan Report (report.tw) and former chair of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce. Follow him on Twitter: @donovan_smith.