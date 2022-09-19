Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Students celebrate Independence Day of Indonesia in Taiwan

PERPITA, an organization for Indonesian students in Taiwan, hosted three celebrations dedicated to the holiday at "PERPITA on the Road" event

By Alex Freeman, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/09/19 16:12
The celebration at National Taiwan University included a traditional Indonesian cultural performance. (Phillippe Thompson photo)
As part of the traditional games competition, students participated in tug-of-war at National Chung Hsing University. (Photo by Excell Excellent)...
Students at National Sun Yat-sun University gathered together in a circle. (Javin Evan H photo)

The celebration at National Taiwan University included a traditional Indonesian cultural performance. (Phillippe Thompson photo)

As part of the traditional games competition, students participated in tug-of-war at National Chung Hsing University. (Photo by Excell Excellent)...

Students at National Sun Yat-sun University gathered together in a circle. (Javin Evan H photo)

Indonesian students at Taiwanese universities celebrated Indonesian Independence Day on Sept. 9-10, in a series of events hosted by PERPITA, also known as the Indonesian Overseas Chinese Student Association in Taiwan.

The three events, titled “PERPITA On the Road,” took place at National Chung Hsing University in Taichung, National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung, and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei.

Although each event featured its own activities, the day included speeches by the PERPITA Vice President for Events and a representative from the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei. The speeches were followed by a traditional cultural performance by Indonesian students, with various bands and singers also taking the stage throughout the day.

In order to promote Indonesian history and culture in Taiwan, the events served Indonesian delicacies, including satay, Indonesian sweet thick pancakes (Martarbak Manis), and Indonesian sambal. Attendees were also able to participate in traditional games meant to facilitate connections between Indonesian students.

According to PERPITA’s website, the organization includes over 10,000 current students and alumni, with membership open to all Indonesian students in Taiwan. Its mission is to provide support and protection to members while also increasing awareness of Indonesian culture in Taiwan.
Indonesia
PERPITA
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
National Chung Hsing University
National Sun Yat-sen University
student

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesia representative eyes more Taiwan investment
Indonesia representative eyes more Taiwan investment
2022/09/15 14:09
Bus driver, passengers hailed as heroes in Taiwan after freeway incident
Bus driver, passengers hailed as heroes in Taiwan after freeway incident
2022/09/14 11:15
Taiwan's schools, colleges replace quarantine with testing
Taiwan's schools, colleges replace quarantine with testing
2022/09/12 15:41
Taiwan carnival to mark Independence Day for Indonesian students
Taiwan carnival to mark Independence Day for Indonesian students
2022/09/01 15:12
Indonesian migrant worker claims NT$2 million lottery win in Taiwan
Indonesian migrant worker claims NT$2 million lottery win in Taiwan
2022/08/01 12:01