Students celebrate Independence Day of Indonesia in Taiwan

Indonesian students at Taiwanese universities celebrated Indonesian Independence Day on Sept. 9-10, in a series of events hosted by PERPITA, also known as the Indonesian Overseas Chinese Student Association in Taiwan.

The three events, titled “PERPITA On the Road,” took place at National Chung Hsing University in Taichung, National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung, and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei.

Although each event featured its own activities, the day included speeches by the PERPITA Vice President for Events and a representative from the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei. The speeches were followed by a traditional cultural performance by Indonesian students, with various bands and singers also taking the stage throughout the day.

In order to promote Indonesian history and culture in Taiwan, the events served Indonesian delicacies, including satay, Indonesian sweet thick pancakes (Martarbak Manis), and Indonesian sambal. Attendees were also able to participate in traditional games meant to facilitate connections between Indonesian students.

According to PERPITA’s website, the organization includes over 10,000 current students and alumni, with membership open to all Indonesian students in Taiwan. Its mission is to provide support and protection to members while also increasing awareness of Indonesian culture in Taiwan.