Video shows bikers barely avoid rockslide during 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video appeared on Monday (Sept. 19) showing motorcyclists barely avoid being struck by a rockfall as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan.

At 2:44 p.m., a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan at a shallow focal depth of 7 kilometers, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The epicenter of the temblor was 42.7 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with videos rapidly emerging of the impact of the earthquake on the country, such as the collapse of a gymnasium and the rescue of a woman from the rubble of a building.

On Monday, video emerged on the Line group 社會事新聞影音 showing footage from a motorcyclist who encountered a rockslide during the quake. In the video, the driver is closely following three other motorcycles and a car when the closest motorcycle starts to wobble and the brake light shines.

The motorcyclist taking the footage also starts to swerve and soon pulls over to the right side of the road and comes to a stop.

Small rocks can be seen starting to hit the road before an avalanche of much larger rocks, tree branches, dirt, and power lines pile onto the road. A pair of bikers duck an incoming power line, while other riders further ahead hop off their motorcycles and try to take cover.

The motorcyclist with the camera backs up as the debris continues to pour down. The footage ends with fellow bikers trying to make their way through the detritus back to the cameraman, who is cut off from the rest of the group.

The rockslide is believed to have taken place along the Southern Cross-Island Highway, according to Up Media. Many motorists found themselves stranded on the mountain road until road crews were able to clear the debris.