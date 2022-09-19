Railway traffic disruption in eastern Taiwan estimated to last at least one month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The railway traffic disruption in eastern Taiwan caused by severe damage to the railway in Taitung and Hualien counties as a result of a series of strong earthquakes that struck the area in recent days will last at least one month, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said on Monday (Sept. 19).

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the area near the border of Taitung and Hualien counties on Sunday afternoon as well as the numerous foreshocks and aftershocks caused extensive damage to the railway system connecting the two eastern counties, Wang said, CNA reported.

There are 11 bucklings and bulges along the railway in the Hualien and Taitung areas which will be taken care of before Sunday (Sept. 25), the minister said, warning that the more serious problems are the damage to three railway bridges on the track spanning Wanrung, Yuli, and Tongli

The three bridges have problems including displacement and bulges, and it will take more than one month to restore them, Wang continued.

Shuttle buses will be used to replace the railway transportation between Taitung and Hualien cities before the railway is functional again, according to the minister. The shuttle buses will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a service every hour that stops at every train station where railway transportation has been suspended, he added, per CNA.