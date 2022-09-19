Alexa
Video shows Taiwan aviators looping the sky, defying ground in 'birdman' competition

Red Bull Flying Day in Taichung saw people flinging themselves off a harbor wall to see how far they could fly without a motor

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/09/19 14:56
Taichung hosts "birdman" or "flugtag" competition and the winner is a burger. (Redbull screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some magnificent men and women in flying machines launched themselves off a pier in Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 18) as part of Red Bull Flying Day. 

The event went ahead simultaneously in both Taiwan’s Taichung, at the Mitsui Outlet Park, and in Hong Kong. Handcrafted, strange and humorous contraptions, some ingenious devices, and many duds, were competing to see how far they could fly without a motor. 

Cheered on by crowds of wellwishers, contestants typically pushed their flying machine full pelt to the end of the pier, leaving one pilot to go down with the plane. Whoever “flew,” “glided,” or even soared furthest was declared the winner. 

This year it was "Taiwanese Burger" and the magnificent machine flew 32.75 meters. The intrepid pilot commented, “Everyone dreams of flying.” The victory means they will represent Taiwan at international events, per Euronews.

The Thai energy drink company Red Bull was the organizer behind the annual event, which it founded in 1992 and called "Flugtag," or "flying day."

However, it is rather similar to the International Birdman competitions in the U.K. that feature adventurous "birdmen and birdwomen" flinging themselves off a pier for money. It has been running since 1971.

For video of the magnificent failures and astounding achievements, click here:

(Red Bull screenshots)
