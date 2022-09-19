Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

|Houston
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 10 (penalty kick), 8th minute; 2, Houston, Baird, 2 (Carrasquilla), 25th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 11 (penalty kick), 45th+4.
Second Half_4, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 6, 52nd.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Dorsey, Houston, 7th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Ian Anderson, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_22,131.
___
Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones, 66th), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault (Zeca, 87th), Matias Vera (Darwin Ceren, 83rd); Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 83rd), Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 66th).
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura (Jesus Murillo, 90th); Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 79th), Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale, 63rd), Denis Bouanga (Cristian Tello, 79th), Carlos Vela (Kwadwo Opoku, 62nd).